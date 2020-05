MYRTLE BEACH-FLORENCE-LUMBERTON (WBTW) – Heavy rain resulted in flooding in parts of the News13 viewing area on Friday evening.

Photos sent into our newsroom show flooding in the Lake City portion of Florence County. Police ask people to avoid traveling on flooded roads.

Source: Lake City PD

Source: Lake City PD

Source: Lake City PD

Source: Lake City PD

Source: City of Lake City Facebook

Source: City of Lake City Facebook

Source: City of Lake City Facebook

Source: City of Lake City Facebook

Source: City of Lake City Facebook

Source: City of Lake City Facebook

We’ve also received photos of flooding near Highway 319 in Horry County.

Source: Sandra Howarth

Source: Sandra Howarth

Source: Sandra Howarth

Source: Sandra Howarth

