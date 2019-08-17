Heavy rainfall today and through the weekend

A stalled front keeps the storm chances high this weekend. At times we can see some heavy downpours today, especially along the beaches. Weak high pressure is trying to build in behind the front. However, it is going to take a little bit longer for this front to dissipate. The front lingers all day today before clearing out tomorrow. Today there will be mostly cloudy skies and the on and off showers and storms. Highs will be lower than what we saw over that past few weeks, but seasonable for this time of year in the mid-80s along the coast to near 90 inland. As the front dissipates on Sunday, the rain chances will go down, allowing us to heat back up. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland with the heat index pushing back into the triple digits. Expect the hot and humid pattern to linger through mid-week with mostly dry starts to the days with scattered storms in the afternoons.

Today : Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers in the AM, scattered storms in the PM, high: 85 beaches, 88 inland.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy w/a few lingering storms possible, low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 88 beaches, 93 inland.