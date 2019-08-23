Heavy showers expected this weekend

A gorgeous start to our Friday with mostly sunny skies, cloud cover will increase as we go throughout the afternoon. As we head into the afternoon hours, it will get steamy, and rain chances will increase. Today will be a typical summertime pattern where we will see afternoon thunderstorms. The area of high pressure that has controlled our weather all week will hold on for today, which will allow temperatures to get in the upper 80s to low 90s in the area. Heat index values remain in the triple digits. A cold front will be making its way through the Carolinas later tonight through the weekend. Thunderstorms will be widespread for the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will come behind the cold front, and we will have a northernly flow keeping temperatures in the 80s for most of the week. The front will move onshore on Sunday and will linger offshore until early next week.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, widespread showers and t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.