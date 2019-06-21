Hot and Dry with Lots of Sun Today

Yesterday’s storms have moved away and the clouds are clearing this morning. The weak cold front responsible for yesterday’s storms will move through today, dry. It will not cool down much. The front will stall across the Carolinas through the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine and will stay dry Friday, but this front could fire up a few thunderstorms over the weekend, but they will be hit or miss. It will stay hot through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s Saturday, 80s to near 90 on Sunday. The humidity will increase next week, and it will stay hot, leading to more scattered thunderstorms by mid-week.
Today, sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 68-70 inland. 72 beaches.
Saturday, mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.