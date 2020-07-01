Hot and humid 4th of July

While much of this week has been hot with showers and storms, our weather looks to be improving just in time for the Holiday.

The front that has kept scattered showers and storms around will push to the south by Friday and should remain to the south through early Sunday. This means rain chances go down and temperatures heat up for the 4th of July.

We’ll keep a 20% chance for an isolated pop up shower or storm inland but the majority of us will see sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will ranges from 92-94 inland and 86-88 at the beaches. The heat index on Saturday, (Feel like temps) will approach 100.