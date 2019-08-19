Hot and Humid Start to the Week

It is time to go back to school this week. We will start this week off mainly dry, and for those students that go back to school tomorrow, the commute in the morning will be dry. There will be some potential for patchy fog in the inland areas, but the beaches will remain clear. On the way home from school, there will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm, so make sure to pack an umbrella. Tomorrow will also be hot and humid as heat index values will be pushing back into the upper 90s during the lunch hours. Temperatures for tomorrow will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a chance for isolated afternoon showers. However, expect the muggy pattern to linger through mid-week with mostly dry starts to the days with isolated storms in the afternoons. Later in the week, rain chances increase as cold front will push into the region before stalling out.

Tonight: mainly clear, warm and muggy, low to mid -70s.