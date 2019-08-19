Hot and Humid Start to the Week

Hot and humid to start the week with afternoon storms. Weak high pressure is in control for much of the week but it won’t be quite strong enough to keep the storm potential from building in the afternoons. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland but with the dewpoints remaining in the 70s, we’ll feel more like triple digits. The building heat and humidity will will pop up afternoon showers and storms every day this week. A cold front will move into the area on Saturday, increasing our rain chances and dropping our temperatures down to the mid 80s for highs both Saturday and Sunday. The front will slowly push to the south on Sunday, lowering the rain chances a little,
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid w/pm storms, high: 91-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy, low: 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid w/pm storms, high: 91-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.