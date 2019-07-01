Hot and humid through mid week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. A weak cold front has turned winds around to the north for most of the area today, but it has not cooled it down any. This front will dissipate tonight, and the hot, humid weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. This high pressure system is strong to start the week, but will weaken toward the end of the week. This will allow scattered thunderstorms to develop each afternoon starting Wednesday. These scattered storms will knock temperatures down a few degrees by the end of the week, but it will still be hot and humid.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker13 Team

StormTracker13 Team

Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson

facebook logo twitter logo
James Hopkins

James Hopkins

facebook logo twitter logo
Ben Gelber

Jonathan Weant

facebook logo twitter logo

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: