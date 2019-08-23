Hot and Humid Today But A Wet Weekend Ahead







Hot and humid again today with more afternoon storms. The area of high pressure that has controlled our weather all week will hold on for 1 more days. The heat and humidity will continue as well with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index for today will continue to climb near 100. A few hit or miss storms in the afternoon/evening can’t be ruled out either. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late this evening, bringing a better chance for storms this weekend. This front will slowly move through the area over the weekend, bringing a rain and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs in the low 80s over the weekend. The humidity will be high Saturday, but will drop on Sunday. The front will move to our south Sunday evening into Monday morning, lowering the storm chances as we start next week.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.





