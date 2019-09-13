Hot and humid today with a chance for showers and storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The warm, humid weather will continue today, but we will have a better chance for thunderstorms than the past few days. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas today, then dissipate over the weekend. This will spark scattered thunderstorms today through the weekend. Tropical moisture may also try to push into the Carolinas late this weekend or early next week, increasing our rain chances. A stronger cold front may push into the area late next week, bringing cooler weather.

Today: partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, warm & muggy. Lows 70-74

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: