Hot and Humid Today with Afternoon Storms







Southerly wind will bring humid air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. Highs today will be in the upper 80s along the coast, low 90s inland but we’ll feel more like upper 90s to triple digits. A few storms will pop up this afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight and stall just outside our area. Rain chances will increase a little as well as the cloud cover, keeping us from getting as hot for the next few days. Warm and humid weather with scattered storms will continue through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered PM storms. Highs 90 -92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms with a high near 85-86 beaches and upper 80s to 90 inland.





