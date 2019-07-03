Hot and Humid Today with Afternoon Storms

The hot & humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. keeping it hot and humid. Heat Advisory for much of the area from 11am until 6pm due to the heat index climbing to around 105°. The are of high pressure will weaken a bit for the second half of the week, and this will allow scattered late day thunderstorms to develop. The storms will be hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. The best chance for thunderstorm will be Friday, and the more numerous storms will make it not as hot as it has been, but humidity will stick around through the weekend. A weak cold front will move through on Monday and stall to our south on Tuesday, keeping the rain chances around.
Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered pm storms. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches. Heat Advisory inland 11am-6pm
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78-79 beaches.
Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered pm storms. Highs 94-96 inland, 88-90 beaches