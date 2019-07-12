Hot and Humid Today with More Afternoon Storms

Hot, humid weather will continue today with scattered thunderstorms developing again in the afternoon. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas late this evening and Saturday, keeping the chance for storms going into the start of the weekend. Drier weather will move in Sunday and Monday with the heat and humidity continuing. Temperatures will remain hot through the middle of next week with thunderstorms returning for the end of the week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.



