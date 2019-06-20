Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds possible

Thursday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential for severe thunderstorms.

The main threat from today’s storms will be strong straight line winds. It will be hotter and windier today with most spots heating into the 90s and a heat index of 100°-102°.

A cold front late in the day will bring a line of strong to severe storms. Damaging wind is possible with gusts up to 60mph. The front will move away tonight, and drier weather will move in for Friday into the weekend, but it will not be any cooler. Highs temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s into next week.

Today, mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid with strong storms late in the day. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, Storms ending then partly cloudy. Lows 70-72 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 90-95.