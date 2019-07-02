Hot and Humid Today with Triple Digit Heat Index

Hot, humid weather will continue as storm chances increase. A weak cold front moved in yesterday, but it has not cooled it down any. This front will dissipate today, and the hot, humid weather will continue for the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. This high pressure system is strong to start the week, but will weaken toward the end of the week. This will allow scattered thunderstorms to develop each afternoon starting Wednesday. These scattered storms will knock temperatures down a few degrees by the end of the week, but it will still be hot and humid with the heat index remaining in the triple digits.
Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.