Hot and Humid Weather Continues

Our hot weather continues into October, but it is going to cool down for the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing plenty of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. A cold front will move through Friday night. This front will move through mostly dry, and it will not arrive in time to cool it down on Friday, but it will be much cooler over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will likely stay dry through the weekend, but there will be a slight chance for a shower late on Sunday. Another cold front will move through Monday with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms. This will keep the more seasonable temperatures continuing into next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 67-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.