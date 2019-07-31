Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms

Humidity will continue to increase over the next few days, leading to a chance for showers. The high pressure that has kept us dry for the past week is weakening and moving offshore. This is allowing higher humidity and the chance for showers and thunderstorms to return. Most places will stay dry today, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. A few hit or miss thunderstorms are possible Thursday. On Friday a weak front will move into the Carolinas and stall through the weekend. This will bring a better chance for scattered thunderstorms through Monday. Temperatures will stay close to normal with highs in the 80s and low 90s for much of the extended forecast except for Saturday where we’ll stick to the low to mid 80s due to more cloud cover and earlier rain chances.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 92-95 inland, 86-88 beaches.