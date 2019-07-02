The hot & humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. keeping it hot and humid. The are of high pressure will weaken a bit for the second half of the week, and this will allow scattered late day thunderstorms to develop. The storms will be hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. The best chance for thunderstorm will be Friday, and the more numerous storms will make it not as hot as it has been, but temperatures will go back up for the weekend. A weak cold front will move through on Monday with some drier air moving in on Tuesday.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered t-storms. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.
Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered t-storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.