Hot, humid weekend

Hot and humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow, then move away on Sunday. This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow, then drier weather for Sunday. Temperatures will be close to normal tomorrow, then warm a bit for most of next week. Next week will start off mainly dry, then rain chances will increase toward the end of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.