Humid Saturday, tracking showers and storms late

Hot and humid day today with heat indices in the triple digits. A slow moving cold front will move through the Carolinas from the northwest today, then move away on Sunday. Between the trough ahead of the cold front and the front, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening through tonight, then drier weather for tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer for most of next week. The start of the work week will be mainly dry, and then rain chances will increase toward the end of the week.

Today: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.


Tomorrow: partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

