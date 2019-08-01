Humid with a chance for storms through the weekend

The chance for late day showers and thunderstorms is increasing and will continue into the weekend. Now that the humidity has returned to the Carolinas, thunderstorms have been developing.

High pressure that has been over our area for the past week will continue to weaken today, allowing for more numerous late day storms. Also, a weak front will stall across the Carolinas Friday and linger through the weekend, then this will bring an even better chance for thunderstorms.

Many places away from the coast will heat back into the mid 90s today, but with more clouds and thunderstorms starting on Friday, it will not get that hot for the weekend. Most places will stay in the 80s this weekend, but it will be humid. The warm, humid, unsettled weather will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 71-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.