Hurricane Dorian will impact our weather through Thursday night

Hurricane Dorian will continue to move toward the Carolinas tonight, then pass offshore tomorrow. The storm will move away tomorrow night. Wind and rain will increase tonight. Heavy rain and strong winds will continue through tomorrow. The worst of the weather will be tomorrow afternoon into the evening, then the storm will wind down tomorrow night. In addition to the wind and rain, there will be a small tornado threat late tonight and tomorrow morning. Storm surge will cause coastal flooding tomorrow afternoon. The storm will move away tomorrow night. Friday will be partly sunny and windy. The weather will stay warm and dry through the weekend. A cold front could bring thunderstorms early next week.

Tonight, increasing wind and rain. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, heavy rain and strong wind. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday, partly sunny, windy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

