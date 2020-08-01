Hurricane Isaias pushing north, expected to impact Carolinas Monday and Tuesday

LATEST FORECAST ADVISORY:

2PM SATURDAY UPDATE: Hurricane Isaias has lost a little strength throughout the morning and this afternoon and is looking a little ragged on satellite imagery. This is likely due to some westerly shear and dry air entraintment. Isaias is moving closer towards south Florida. Current sustained winds have dropped from 80mph to 75mph, a Cat 1 storm and is still moving northwest at 12mph. Isaias is currently moving over Andros Island.

FORECAST TRACK:

Forecast track has not changed much since this morning with Isaias hugging the coast of Florida instead of a landfall and then skirting up the coast of South and North Carolina. Latest track shows a little better potential for landfall somewhere up the South Carolina coast late on Monday. Depending on how much Isaias gets near land it’s possible to see the storm hold hurricane strength. The latest forecast track for Isaias continues to show increasing possibilities for impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, building throughout the day on Monday and into early Tuesday morning. Isaias could pass by or over the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane.

IMPACTS:

We are starting to narrow down local impacts across our region. A 30 to 50mile track east or west will make for huge differences in what we see. As of now, we expect to see 3-5 inches of rain across the Grand Strand with 2-4 inches of rain inland. We could see tropical storm force sustained winds at the coast with hurricane force gust. Inland winds will range at or below tropical storm force. We’ll likely have storm surge issues and a tornado threat east of I-95 sometime Monday afternoon into the overnight.