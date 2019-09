As of 11pm Saturday night, The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Lorenzo had strengthen into a powerful category 5 storm with winds near 160mph. The hurricane was centered near 24.2N and 44.9W. It is the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic Basin.

The storm will continue on its northeast path staying out to sea and no threat to the U.S.

At this time there are no other tropical systems in the Atlantic.