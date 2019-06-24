Hurricane Season 2019: Watch News13’s special report online, on-air on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 explores the upcoming hurricane season and what your family can do to prepare in a special report.

The News13 team of meteorologists presented a 30-minute special, “Hurricane Season 2019 — Learning From Florence,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday online at WBTW.

The show will also broadcast on-air on News13 at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The show can also be watched above.

Stormtracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson and his team take a look at what’s to come this hurricane season and provide details on the official 2019 Atlantic hurricane season outlook. They show you the science behind the storms and how local emergency management leaders are preparing.

The special report begins with a look back at what happened when Hurricane Florence rolled through our area last year. News13’s Chris Spiker takes us through Florence’s slow journey through the Carolinas and the devastation it left behind.

Later in the show, the team goes inside a hurricane and talks to hurricane hunters about their journeys into the eye of the storm.

The team also breaks down a common misconception about hurricanes, and tell you how to protect your pets ahead of the next storm.