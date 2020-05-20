A look back at Hurricane Florence, the 9th most destructive storm in the U.S.

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C. as Hurricane Florence approaches the area. U.S. Marine Corps leaders say it will cost around $3.6 billion to repair the extensive damage to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence. (Travis Long/The […]

Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina in mid-September before moving through South Carolina.

In the weeks after the storm, flooding became a major problem in the Myrtle Beach-Florence-Lumberton area.

A National Hurricane Center report says Florence killed 22 people across three states and was also responsible for 30 indirect deaths (classified as those resulting from heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions and traffic accidents).

Damages from Florence were estimated at $24 billion, making it the ninth most destructive storm in terms of property damage in U.S. history.























Some of the hardest-hit parts of our area were Nichols, Socastee and Conway, Dillon County and Robeson County.

