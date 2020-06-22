A system in the Atlantic has a small chance for tropical development

This little swirl out in the northern Atlantic has a very small window for tropical develop. The low pressure system is located about 320 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts move east and away from the U.S.

National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance to develop later this afternoon. Thunderstorm activity has gotten better organized this afternoon as the low pressure moves into warmer waters in the Gulf Stream.

If this trend continues, a very short lived sub-tropical depression or sub-tropical storm could form. Again if it did develop, it would be very short lived and is expected to move out to sea. NO threat to the U.S. The next named storm would be Dolly.

Elsewhere in the tropics, things remain quiet. A huge plume of dust from Africa is moving west. This is typical for this time of the year. This dust helps to suppress tropical development. Long range out look, shows this dust over the Atlantic for a couple of weeks.

As the Saharan dust heads towards the U.S. it’ll give us some hazy afternoon skies but also some beautiful sunsets ahead as well.