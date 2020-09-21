Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina 31 years ago

The main street of Garden City Beach, South Carolina, is covered with sand and the remains of trucks and buildings, Sept. 22, 1989, after Hurricane Hugo hit the South Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Midnight Sept. 22 marks 31 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hugo originated off the coast of Africa Sept. 9, 1989. By Sept. 10, it was classified as a tropical depression. Hugo became a hurricane Sept. 14. and strengthened into a rare Category 5 hurricane. Hugo weakened to a Category 3 hurricane and then strengthened again to a Category 4 storm before making landfall near Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, on Sept. 22 around midnight.

Hurricane Hugo was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the state.

Horry County police officer Jamie Thompkins takes a lonely walk down Ocean Front Road in Garden City Beach, S.C., Sept. 23, 1989, after Hurricane Hugo hit the town and left heavy damage behind. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

FILE- In this Sept. 23, 1989 file photo, Lou de Liesseline pauses in despair after looking at the damage to her home on Folly Beach. The water surge caused by Hurricane Hugo moved the house off its foundations and back 100 feet. Hurricane Hugo might have been the first modern U.S. storm ushering in an era of live TV coverage and large scale coastal evacuations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – In this file photo taken Sept. 22, 1989, a sailboat lies in the street of Charleston, S.C. after it was washed ashore by Hurricane Hugo swept through the historic city early in the morning. Monday Sept. 21, marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, a Category 4 storm that hit Charleston with it’s 135 mph winds. It is still the storm by which all others are measured on the South Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky, File)

FILE – In this file photo taken Sept. 22, 1989 parts of buildings clutter the streets of Charleston, S.C. after Hurricane Hugo swept through the historic city early in the morning. Twenty years after Hurricane Hugo pounded the South Carolina coast with 135 mph winds, driving inland and then sweeping into North Carolina, memories from the storm are still vivid. (AP Photo/Lou Krasky, File)

A girl walks past destroyed shrimp boats after Hurricane Hugo hit McClellanville, S.C., in this Sept. 27, 1989 photo. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

FILE – This Sept. 23, 1989 file photo shows a damaged home is shown on Holden Beach, N.C., Sept. 23, 1989 after Hurricane Hugo struck the coast of the Carolinas. Twenty years after Hurricane Hugo pounded the South Carolina coast with 135 mph winds, driving inland and then sweeping into North Carolina, memories from the storm are still vivid. (AP Photo/Bob Bridges, File)

Below are the impacts Hurricane Hugo had on different areas of the region from the National Weather Service.

Myrtle Beach : Beachfront hotels/homes were severely damaged and most sand dunes were washed away. The Springmaid Pier was reduced to a 150-foot length and two other piers were destroyed.

: Beachfront hotels/homes were severely damaged and most sand dunes were washed away. The Springmaid Pier was reduced to a 150-foot length and two other piers were destroyed. Garden City : Storm surge destroyed up to 90% of homes. The pier was destroyed and roads were covered with sand three blocks inland. The storm surge was estimated at 13 feet and storm surge damage was seen as far as 1,500 feet inland.

: Storm surge destroyed up to 90% of homes. The pier was destroyed and roads were covered with sand three blocks inland. The storm surge was estimated at 13 feet and storm surge damage was seen as far as 1,500 feet inland. Surfside Beach : Sand on Ocean Blvd. was 10 inches deep. Surfside fishing pier was destroyed.

: Sand on Ocean Blvd. was 10 inches deep. Surfside fishing pier was destroyed. Pawleys Island : Storm surge carved a new inlet, splitting the island in two.

: Storm surge carved a new inlet, splitting the island in two. Murrells Inlet : A large amount of diesel fuel was spilled when a marina was destroyed.

: A large amount of diesel fuel was spilled when a marina was destroyed. Georgetown : Georgetown Landing and Bell Isle marinas were destroyed. A boat anchored in the Sampit River ended up stranded near the Georgetown Rice Museum. Storm surge flooded the downtown area.

: Georgetown Landing and Bell Isle marinas were destroyed. A boat anchored in the Sampit River ended up stranded near the Georgetown Rice Museum. Storm surge flooded the downtown area. Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island : Isle of Palms fishing pier was destroyed along with many beachfront homes. The Ben Sawyer Bridge to Sullivan’s Island was damaged. Many homes east of Marshall Ave. were destroyed.

: Isle of Palms fishing pier was destroyed along with many beachfront homes. The Ben Sawyer Bridge to Sullivan’s Island was damaged. Many homes east of Marshall Ave. were destroyed. Mt. Pleasant and Awendaw: Mt. Pleasant was considered ground zero for landfall and suffered major wind damage. Roads were “impassable.” Presumed storm surge in Bulls Bay was 20 feet.

For more information on Hurricane Hugo, visit the National Weather Service website.