Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina 31 years ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Midnight Sept. 22 marks 31 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 4 hurricane.
Hugo originated off the coast of Africa Sept. 9, 1989. By Sept. 10, it was classified as a tropical depression. Hugo became a hurricane Sept. 14. and strengthened into a rare Category 5 hurricane. Hugo weakened to a Category 3 hurricane and then strengthened again to a Category 4 storm before making landfall near Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, on Sept. 22 around midnight.
Hurricane Hugo was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the state.
Below are the impacts Hurricane Hugo had on different areas of the region from the National Weather Service.
- Myrtle Beach: Beachfront hotels/homes were severely damaged and most sand dunes were washed away. The Springmaid Pier was reduced to a 150-foot length and two other piers were destroyed.
- Garden City: Storm surge destroyed up to 90% of homes. The pier was destroyed and roads were covered with sand three blocks inland. The storm surge was estimated at 13 feet and storm surge damage was seen as far as 1,500 feet inland.
- Surfside Beach: Sand on Ocean Blvd. was 10 inches deep. Surfside fishing pier was destroyed.
- Pawleys Island: Storm surge carved a new inlet, splitting the island in two.
- Murrells Inlet: A large amount of diesel fuel was spilled when a marina was destroyed.
- Georgetown: Georgetown Landing and Bell Isle marinas were destroyed. A boat anchored in the Sampit River ended up stranded near the Georgetown Rice Museum. Storm surge flooded the downtown area.
- Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island: Isle of Palms fishing pier was destroyed along with many beachfront homes. The Ben Sawyer Bridge to Sullivan’s Island was damaged. Many homes east of Marshall Ave. were destroyed.
- Mt. Pleasant and Awendaw: Mt. Pleasant was considered ground zero for landfall and suffered major wind damage. Roads were “impassable.” Presumed storm surge in Bulls Bay was 20 feet.
For more information on Hurricane Hugo, visit the National Weather Service website.