WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Hunters find Isaias getting better organized with Carolinas in possible path

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hurricane Isaias is currently forecast to approach the South Carolina coast late Sunday as a Category 1 storm; however, it’s still too early to determine how close and what impacts would be felt.

Governor Henry McMaster will address South Carolina on Friday afternoon to discuss how the state is preparing for potential impacts from the storm.



Hurricane Hunters find Isaias getting better organized. Current sustained winds are near 75mph with a tad drop in pressure to 991mb.

Isaias is on a northwestward movement at 16 mph.

Strengthening is expected later today and tonight and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane for the next few days.

Tropical Storm conditions and heavy rains are spreading into the Central Bahamas. Isaias will continue on the northwest track with a decrease in forward motion over the next day.

At the 11am Advisory Friday morning there was a shift westward in the forecast track and the Hurricane Center keeps Isaias only a Category 1 storms. The latest from the National Hurricane Center tracks Isaias a little closer to Florida and the center going just offshore of Palm Bay, Florida. Then turning northwest up the southeast coast getting closer to the South Carolina coast. . In this latest change, the new track takes Isaias near the Wilmington area. We will likely see more changes as new model runs coming in are suggesting a further westward track.

If the storm were to track closer towards the Florida coast there is the possibility that we could have a direct hit here in the Grand Strand. If this were to happen, we would see higher impacts at the coast and impacts inland.

Scenario #2 is what the forecast track from the NHC has now. If this were to happen, we would still have some impacts, it just wouldn’t be all that much.

Scenario # 3 is the storm staying well offshore with maybe some breezy conditions at the coast. We would not see any impacts inland. These scenarios will likely change over the course of the next 24 hours as we get a little more data and info on the storms. A track of 50miles east or west will make for a huge differences on our impacts.