Hurricane Nana forms in Caribbean, landfall expected overnight

Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Nana formed in the Caribbean Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nana is expected to make landfall overnight in Belize, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

