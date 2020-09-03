MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Nana formed in the Caribbean Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Nana is expected to make landfall overnight in Belize, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hurricane Nana forms in Caribbean, landfall expected overnight
- Woman assaulted 12-year-old boy for carrying Trump campaign sign, Colorado police say
- Consumers beware: Online shopping scams on the rise
- First COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota
- ‘If I had one wish … it would be to be adopted’: North Carolina 13-year-old’s search for a family