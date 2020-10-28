Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana, here’s what expected for the Carolinas

Hurricane Zeta is now pushing onshore near Cocodrie in southeastern Louisiana. It is a category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. This storm has been quickly moving through the Gulf of Mexico. It is approaching the Gulf Coast at 22 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of North Carolina ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Zeta, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.

Charlotte, Lenoir, Matthews, and Huntersville were all added to the warning shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Parts of Hickory and Lincolnton as well as areas near the North Carolina mountain region near Asheville are all under the advisory.

Those areas looking at a soggy stretch of weather as Zeta slides by to our northwest. Look for waves of rain to push through parts of the area overnight and on Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible all the way into Northwest Georgia and southwest South Carolina Thursday as Zeta interacts with another storm coming out of the Plains.