Keeping a close eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic

We are tracking 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic that could pose a threat to the U.S. next week. Nothing to worry about right now, but the first wave which is located roughly 400 miles east of the windward Islands will be our first tropical system to watch. Right now this wave is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity and is moving west. Little if any development is likely over the next 2 days, however over the next 5 days, the National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 50% chance for tropical development. Most of the forecast models take this system in the Caribbean and then potentially into the Gulf. There is still some uncertainty as to the long range track and intensity of this storm. It’ll be one we’ll watch closely.

Our second tropical wave is located over the far eastern Atlantic and is also producing a cluster of disorganized showers and storms. The tropical wave will continue to move westward the next few days will little organization. However, over the next 5 days, environmental conditions are expected to be become a little more favorable for tropical development. We’ll continue to keep an eye on both of these waves this week, but at this time, there is no immediate threat to the Carolinas or the U.S.