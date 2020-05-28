LISTS: Top 5 most expensive hurricanes to hit SC, the windiest, the wettest

Most expensive storms to hit SC (from NOAA: total US amount, not adjusted for inflation)
1. Matthew: $10B (total US amount)
2. Hugo: $8-10B (total US amount)
3. Florence: $2B
4. Hazel: $163 million for both Carolinas
The windiest hurricanes in South Carolina:
Hugo (1989) 140 mph
Gracie (1959) 140 mph
Sea Island Hurricane (1893) 120 mph
Hazel (1954) 106 mph
The hurricanes with the most rain:
Florence (2018) up to 24”
Floyd (1999) 15-20”
Matthew (2016) 10-18”
Hurricane Klaus & TS Marco (1990) 10-15”