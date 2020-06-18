LIVE AT 7: News13’s Hurricane Survival Guide

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13’s Hurricane Survival Guide on wbtw.com at 7 tonight will get you ready for the next hurricane season.

We look at how local and state emergency leaders deal with potential hurricane preparations during the coronavirus pandemic.

We also take a closer look at how COVID-19 has impacted hurricane forecasting in recent months and how a decrease in commercial flights has played a role.

Plus, we look at a push for more river level data in Horry County, and how it could protect you.

We also dug into efforts to speed up recovery and relief for hurricane victims in the Carolinas, and nationwide.

We recently returned to a local, small town devastated by recent hurricanes, to check on residents and the future of the town.

We’re also set to introduce our new radar system at News13, which will mean you get the most accurate information before and during a hurricane.

And of course, we’re taking a look back at some of our area’s most memorable hurricanes.