National Hurricane Center releases first track for potential Tropical Cyclone 9

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to become a tropical storm.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is an area of low pressure we’ve been watching for several days now. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories for it Tuesday morning.

The cyclone is expected to become Isaias by tomorrow morning as it tracks closer to the Leeward Islands. It is expected to continue to strengthen as it tracks over Puerto Rico. The track and strength of the soon-to-be storm become less certain as we head through the weekend and into next week.

While it is too soon to know if PTC Nine will impact the southeast coast, it is a system News13 is closely monitoring.

Beyond the five day projections, there is a lot of uncertainty over the strength and path of this system. As this system continues to strengthen and move more west, we will have a better idea of those factors.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

As of 11 a.m., the system is about 585 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.