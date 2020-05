Most expensive storms to hit SC (from NOAA: total US amount, not adjusted for inflation)1. Matthew: $10B (total US amount)2. Hugo: $8-10B (total US amount)3. Florence: $2B4. Hazel: $163 million for both Carolinas

The windiest hurricanes in South Carolina:Hugo (1989) 140 mphGracie (1959) 140 mphSea Island Hurricane (1893) 120 mphHazel (1954) 106 mph

The hurricanes with the most rain:Florence (2018) up to 24”Floyd (1999) 15-20”Matthew (2016) 10-18”Hurricane Klaus & TS Marco (1990) 10-15”