SC now in forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is now in the forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

While the disturbance is not organized into an area of low pressure, it is still producing tropical-storm-force winds of 45 mph. It is currently racing to the west-northwest at 23 mph as it is being steered by a strong ridge to the north of the system. Nine is still expected to become a tropical storm later Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there is still a lot of uncertainty in the track since the system does not have a well-defined center. The next update is expected at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

National Hurricane Center 5:00 p.m. 7/29 update

The storm continues a westward motion taking aim towards southern Florida by the weekend.

There is still a lot of uncertainty as far as long-range track and intensity. We’ll continue to monitor and bring you the latest forecast.