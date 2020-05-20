Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 11 p.m.

Storm Surge Map: Here’s how to find yours

Hurricane Center
Posted: / Updated:

Flood maps are usually kept on file at your local county courthouse, municipal office or library. It’s important to know if you are in a particular flood zone so you’ll know when to leave if an evacuation order is issued or what type of flood insurance is right for you.

A major threat we face when a hurricane threatens the Lowcountry is storm surge. Scientists have made some progress in researching its reach and impact over the past several years. But the bottom line remains the same: storm surge can be dangerous and destructive.

You can see a storm surge map on the website climatecentral.org or by clicking here. It is a computer model that estimates storm surge down to where you live. Try it below and see how storm surge will affect your area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Trending stories