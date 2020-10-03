T.S. Gamma to move into southern Gulf Sunday; Watching Caribbean development for next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for a tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea this past week. By Friday night, it became better organized and stronger and became Tropical Storm Gamma.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, T.S. Gamma made landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula with 70 mph wind. The storm is now over land and is becoming weaker as far as the wind, however flooding rain remains a threat from Gamma.

As of 5 PM EDT Saturday, Gamma now has 65 mph sustained wind with wind gusts as high as 75 mph. Movement is to the northwest at 8 mph.

By Sunday afternoon, Gamma will be moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico and it is likely to become stronger again. Going into next week, this storm will be moving into the Bay of Campeche and then again toward the Mexican coast.

There is no threat to the United States from Tropical Storm Gamma at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES: