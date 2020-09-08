Tracking the Tropics: Several systems to watch

Tropical wave near the Carolinas: An area of low pressure is located about 350 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorm activity associated with the low has decreased since this morning, but could increase again tonight. Gradual additional development of this system is possible during the next two or three days and it could become a tropical depression while it moves slowly westward to west-northwestward. Interests along the southeast coast of the U.S. should monitor the progress of this disturbance. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

Most models do not develop this system at all, while there are a few that take it to tropical storm statues. At this point, that would be the highest development expected. Regardless of development, expect unsettled weather from Wednesday into the weekend. We’ll see higher waves along the coast and expect 1-3inches of rain through the weekend. ‬We are not expecting this to be a big system, but one we need to continue to stay on top of. Localized flash flooding could become an issue where we see the heavier rain bands setting up.

Tropical Storm Paulette

As of 2pm Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 18.4 North, longitude 43.3 West. Paulette has sustained winds near 65mph and is moving slowly towards the northwest at 6mph. Some additional strenghtening is possible as Paulette will get close to hurricane strength tonight. Paulette is expected to maintain tropical storm statues but with some gradual weakening through the end of the week. Paulette is expected to continue on a west northwest motion towards the end of the week with a gradual turn toward the northeast. Paulette is not expected to impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm Rene

As of 2pm, outer bands of Tropical Storm Rene are still affecting the northwestern Cabo Verde Islands. Tropical Storm Rene continues winds near 40mph and is centered at latitude 16.5 North, longitude 26.5 West. Rene is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and a motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next two or three days. Rene is not expected to strengthen much until Thursday where the storm is expected to become a hurricane. The storm is moving away from the Cape Verd Islands and will be what we meteorologist call a “fish” storm. Rene will continue to move westward and then a turn to the northeast is expected staying well out to sea.



TROPICAL WAVE OFF AFRICA:

Behind Rene, we have another tropical wave that is forecasted to emerge off the west coast of Africa by Thursday. Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water by late week. The chance of development is at 10% over the next 2 days and a 70% over the next five days.