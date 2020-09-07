Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second of two tropical depressions in the Atlantic has formed into a tropical storm on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression 18 formed Monday morning over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It intensified into Tropical Storm Rene Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm #Rene Advisory 3: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Rene. Expected to Bring Tropical-Storm-Force Winds and Heavy Rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands Tonight and Early Tuesday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2020

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene could become a hurricane in two or three days.

Tropical Storm Paulette also formed earlier on Monday. Neither storm is expected to impact the United States.

