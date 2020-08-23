Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Laura and Marco take aim at the Gulf Coast

Two tropical storms are currently working their way into the Gulf of Mexico and taking aim at the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Laura

As of right now Tropical Storm Laura is sitting just south of the Dominican republic heading west at about 18 mph. This system continues to strengthen and has sustained wind speeds at 50 mph.

Laura is expected to continue to push to the west as a tropical storm. Once the system pushes into the Gulf of Mexico it will move into some more favorable conditions and has the potential to become a Category one hurricane. As of right now Laura seems to be taking aim at the eastern Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi coast line.

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco is sitting just west of Cuba moving north northwest at 13 mph. The system has sustained wind speeds of 65 mph and is expected to continue to organize and strenghten as it pushes further to the north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to push north into warmer waters and become more organized and strengthen into a Category one hurricane. The current track is suggesting the system continue to trek north toward the Louisiana coast, make landfall and then turn to the west as Tropical Storm Laura moves in behind it.

Big Picture

With these two systems moving into the same region, areas along the Gulf Coast need to be prepared and remain vigilant.

Marco is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.

Following just behind Marco, Laura is also expected to make landfall around the same area but on Wednesday afternoon.

Bottom Line

Flooding will be a big concern with these two systems as heavy prolonged rain will fall over the region.