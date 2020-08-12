Tropical Depression 11 forms, expected to strengthen

Tropical Depression 11 formed late Tuesday afternoon and is expected to strengthen throughout the day today.

TD 11 will be in a favorable environment for further tropical development for much of the rest of the week. Conditions are foretasted to change into the weekend as the system moves into an environment of higher wind shear.

Tropical Storm Josephine cold form by this afternoon and strengthen, slowly throughout the rest of the week. By the weekend, it is expected to weaken due to the high shear environment, possible dissipating by early next week.

We’ll keep a close eye on this system throughout the week and through the weekend.