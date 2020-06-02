WATCH LIVE: Tropical Depression 3 has become Tropical Storm Cristobal in Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Hunters have found that Tropical Depression 3 has become Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is the first time on record we have had three named storms this early in the season.

Observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the system had maximum winds estimated to be 40mph with higher gust.

At this time, there is no threat to the Carolinas.

The storm is expected to sit over the Bay of Campeche through the next few days before moving northward, gaining a little more strength. Forecast models continue to disagree, however they are starting to hone in on a landfall as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane by this weekend near Louisiana or TX.

Cristobal continues to unleash torrential rainfall across portions of Mexico and Central America on Tuesday morning, threatening serious flooding and mudslides. It churned across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles west of Campeche, Mexico.

Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect from Campeche to Puerto de Veracruz in Mexico on Tuesday morning, with tropical storm conditions expected within 24 to 36 hours.