Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to strengthen to tropical storm statues later today

2PM TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 tropical systems, 2 of which could impact the U.S. next week.

The first is Tropical Depression 13 which is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm later today. The storm is about 750 miles east of the Northen Leeward islands and is moving west-northwestward with 35mph sustained winds. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2pm update, it does strengthen this to a Category 1 hurricane somewhere between Cuba and southern Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla.

There is still a lot of uncertainty of the overall track and intensity. Most forecast guidance suggest the storm will be steered by a strong high pressure to the north that will continue to push the tropical system westwards into the Gulf before turning north somewhere.

Once it gets closer towards Florida, there is still some questions of when will it make that turn north. There is a trough out west that will pick the storm up, however track of the storm will depend on how strong the high can push it westward before making that turn. How strong is the high pressure to the north, does the high weaken and we see that trough digging in further to pick up this system a bit early? At this time that does not appear to be the case, but if we were to see any impacts in the Carolinas we are well over a week away, so thats why it’s important not to look at just the Center line but that “cone of uncertainty” which means the storm can go anywhere in that cone.

The NHC is also tracking Tropical Depression 14 located in the central Caribbean Sea and is about 235 miles east of the Cabo Gracias a Dios. It is moving west with a sustained wind of 35mph. Whichever depression strengthens first will get the name Laura. The following storm will be Marco.