Tropical development possible along the Carolina coast

An area of low pressure has now moved offshore of the South Carolina coast and is producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms. This is the same system that has been bringing us scattered showers and storms this week.

The system is forecast to slowly move northeast over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is giving the storm a 70% chance for Tropical development into either a tropical depression or tropical storm. The next named storm would be Fay.

For areas in South Carolina, if this were to develop, we do not expect our forecast to change. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. As the system moves northeast closer to the Outerbanks of NC, our rain chances will start to go down. We’ll keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday, but it won’t be as widespread and we’ll actually see more sunshine, which should heat us up even more on Thursday afternoon.

For areas in North Carolina, as this system gets a little stronger, heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely. High surf and strong rip currents along with minor beach erosion will be a possibility for coastal NC.

We’ll dry out by Friday as temperatures start to heat up. Another cold front will approach the Carolinas by the weekend and stall. With the heat and humidity, scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the tropics things are looking fairly quiet. We have 3 tropical waves to watch heading into the next 7-10 days. At this time, most forecast models don’t really develop any of these waves into much.