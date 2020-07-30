Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic

UPDATE 11:00 p.m. 7/29/20 — Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has become Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the National Hurricane Center.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Isaias is currently producing 50 mph wind gusts prompting multiple Tropical Storm watches and warnings throughout the Caribean. It is currently racing to the west-northwest at 20 mph as it is being steered by high pressure to the north.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and intensity of this system as it tracks further to the north and closer to the US.