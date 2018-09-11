What to do if you lose power

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – With the threat of Hurricane Florence impacting the Grand Strand, Midway Fire Rescue offers several reminders and fire and life safety tips to keep neighbors safe in the event of a power outage.
- Ensure all your home smoke alarms have fresh batteries, and are working properly
- Avoid using candles during a power outage, we suggest “Flame-Free” options for lighting (Flashlights, Battery-Operated Lanterns, and Battery-Operated Candles)
- Ensure every member of the family has their own flashlight with fresh batteries. Keep a stock of spare batteries in your home for a long-term event
- In the event of a power failure, cut off all stove burners, and unplug all appliances which could produce heat (Curling Iron, Hair Dryer, Coffee Pot, Toaster Oven, Crock Pot)
- If you utilize a portable generator, please take note of the following tips:
- Follow all the manufacturer’s instruction which come with the generator
- Locate the portable generator at least 20 feet from any structure
- Never operate a portable generator in your home, garage, or attached porch
- Cut off and cool off your portable generator before refueling
- Always have a fire extinguisher available, in close proximity to the generator
- Follow all manufacturer’s instructions concerning power cords
- Never utilize a charcoal or gas grill inside of a home, garage, porch, or enclosed structure. Grills SHOULD ONLY be utilized in an outside area, away from the home
- Always treat any downed wire as being energized, and DO NOT try to move
- For additional storm related information, please go to the Georgetown County Web Site http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/emergency_management/
Additional Fire and Life Safety Information can be located on the Midway Fire Rescue Web Site at https://www.midwayfirerescue.org