What to do if you lose power

Flood maps are usually kept on file at your local county courthouse, municipal office or library. It’s important to know if you are in a particular flood zone so you’ll know when to leave if an evacuation order is issued or what type of flood insurance is right for you.

A major threat we face when a hurricane threatens the Lowcountry is storm surge. Scientists have made some progress in researching its reach and impact over the past several years. But the bottom line remains the same: storm surge can be dangerous and destructive.