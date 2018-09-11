What to do if you lose power

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – With the threat of Hurricane Florence impacting the Grand Strand, Midway Fire Rescue offers several reminders and fire and life safety tips to keep neighbors safe in the event of a power outage.

  • Ensure all your home smoke alarms have fresh batteries, and are working properly
  • Avoid using candles during a power outage, we suggest “Flame-Free” options for lighting (Flashlights, Battery-Operated Lanterns, and Battery-Operated Candles)
  • Ensure every member of the family has their own flashlight with fresh batteries.  Keep a stock of spare batteries in your home for a long-term event
  • In the event of a power failure, cut off all stove burners, and unplug all appliances which could produce heat (Curling Iron, Hair Dryer, Coffee Pot, Toaster Oven, Crock Pot)
  • If you utilize a portable generator, please take note of the following tips:
    • Follow all the manufacturer’s instruction which come with the generator
    • Locate the portable generator at least 20 feet from any structure
    • Never operate a portable generator in your home, garage, or attached porch
    • Cut off and cool off your portable generator before refueling
    • Always have a fire extinguisher available, in close proximity to the generator
    • Follow all manufacturer’s instructions concerning power cords
  • Never utilize a charcoal or gas grill inside of a home, garage, porch, or enclosed structure.  Grills SHOULD ONLY be utilized in an outside area, away from the home 
  • Always treat any downed wire as being energized, and DO NOT try to move
  • For additional storm related information, please go to the Georgetown County Web Site http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/emergency_management/

Additional Fire and Life Safety Information can be located on the Midway Fire Rescue Web Site at https://www.midwayfirerescue.org

