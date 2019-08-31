Increased humidity and a few showers today

Humidity increases this weekend ahead of Dorian, leading to scattered storms in the area. The front that kept humidity chances low for the past days has since stalled offshore. As the weekend continues, this front will head back into the Carolinas. This will bring back the humidity and chance for rain. Rain chance will be highest along the coast, and places west of I-95 will likely stay dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy, chances for showers will linger on into the night. Sunday will be warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms area-wide. The warm, humid, unsettled weather will continue next week. Any impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt in the latter part of the week.

Today, partly sunny, breezy, warm and more humid with scattered thunderstorms, especially along the coast. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mainly mostly cloudy, low 70 inlan, 4 beaches

Sunday, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.