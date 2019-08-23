Increasing Potential for Tropical Development This Weekend

A weak area of low pressure, located between the southeastern coast of Florida and northwestern Bahamas, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms.

The low is forecast to move near or over Florida later today, which should limit development during the next day or so. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development once the low moves back over the Atlantic, around east-central Florida. A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the low moves near the coast of east-central Florida and then offshore of the southeastern United States coast. The low will continue to track to the NNE throughout the day Monday before running into a stalled front just off the coast of the Carolinas. The front will steer the low away from our coast and give it a more NE track Tuesday and into Wednesday, pushing it further away from the Carolina coast.

From The National Hurricane Center:

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.