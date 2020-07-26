Keeping an eye on our next potential tropical system

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — We are keeping an eye on the potential for our next named storm in the Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure located over the far eastern Atlantic continues to produce an area of disorganized showers and storms. The tropical wave is moving west and is expected to gain strength over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 60% chance for tropical development over the next 2 days and a 90% chance over the next 5 days. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form sometime this week. The next name on our list is Isaias.





This low will head towards the Lesser Antilles by mid to late week.

Beyond that point, it is way too early to say how strong this system will be or where it will head. Interest in the Lesser Antilles should keep an eye on the development of this system. As we all know, a lot can and will change when it comes to the tropics. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this system and if there will be any impacts if at all to the U.S.

